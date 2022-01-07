Funimation to Stream Futsal Boys!!!!! TV Anime

Series premieres on Sunday

Funimation announced on Friday that it will stream the anime of Bandai Namco Arts , Bandai Namco Entertainment , and diomedéa 's Futsal Boys!!!!! multimedia project as part of the winter 2022 season. The series will begin streaming on Sunday.

The show will premiere on Sunday on Tokyo MX , and then on Tuesday on BS11 and MBS . The anime will also stream on Abema.

The franchise 's story is set in a world over a decade after futsal has skyrocketed in global popularity. Protagonist Haru Yamato watches the championship of the U-18 world cup and is inspired by a Japanese player named Tokinari Tennōji. He joins the Koyo Academy High School's futsal team with the goal of becoming a player like Tennōji. There, he finds friends, and together they face their rivals.

The cast of the project includes:

Yukina Hiiro ( Hitorijime My Hero , 100 Sleeping Princes and the Kingdom of Dreams: The Animation ) is directing the anime at diomedéa , and Shoji Yonemura (script for Fairy Tail , Pokémon , Digimon Fusion ) is overseeing the series scripts. R.O.N . ( FLCL Alternative , FLCL Progressive ) is composing the music. Takao Sakuma will perform the opening theme song "Bravemaker, and STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION will perform the ending theme song "Pianissimo."

Mao Marita is credited with the original work. The project features original character design artwork from illustrators Mizuki Kawashita (Koyo Academy), Utako Yukihiro (Adalbert Academy), Tanaka Marumero (also known as Ogeretsu Tanaka ; Momomi High School), Ruka Urumiya / Sata / Shirano (Amanogawa Academy), and Lily Hoshino (Okazan Academy) for each of the high school teams. Tomomi Ishikawa ( PERSONA 5 the Animation ) is adapting those artwork into the final character designs.

The project includes an anime, a smartphone game app, and actual futsal matches between the cast members, with the results of the matches affecting the story of the anime and game app. Futsal is a variant of football similar to soccer, but played indoors.

The project's smartphone game launched on November 9.