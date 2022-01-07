Live-Action Tokyo MER Series Gets Short Net Anime

The live-action Tokyo MER: Hashiru Kinkyūkyūmeishitsu medical drama series got a short net anime titled GO! GO! TOKYO MER ~Kinkyūjitai to Tatakau Nakamatchi~ on Wednesday to commemorate the series' movie announcement. The anime portrays the characters as animals. The first two-minute episode is streaming on TBS ' "Youtuboo" YouTube channel. The first three episodes are streaming on TVer, TBS FREE, GYAO! , and Paravi . New episodes may launch at an irregular schedule until March.

FUNNY MOVIE is producing the anime.

The Tokyo MER live-action series debuted in July 2021 and had 11 episodes. The series depicts a "mobile emergency room" or MER.

The series will get a live-action movie in 2023.

Source: Model Press