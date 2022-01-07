News
Live-Action Tokyo MER Series Gets Short Net Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
1st episode streams on YouTube for free
The live-action Tokyo MER: Hashiru Kinkyūkyūmeishitsu medical drama series got a short net anime titled GO! GO! TOKYO MER ~Kinkyūjitai to Tatakau Nakamatchi~ on Wednesday to commemorate the series' movie announcement. The anime portrays the characters as animals. The first two-minute episode is streaming on TBS' "Youtuboo" YouTube channel. The first three episodes are streaming on TVer, TBS FREE, GYAO!, and Paravi. New episodes may launch at an irregular schedule until March.
FUNNY MOVIE is producing the anime.
The Tokyo MER live-action series debuted in July 2021 and had 11 episodes. The series depicts a "mobile emergency room" or MER.
The series will get a live-action movie in 2023.
Source: Model Press