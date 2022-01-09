Baki Franchise Gets Smartphone Game This Year

Staff for the Baki franchise announced on Saturday that the franchise is getting a smartphone game to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the franchise. The smartphone game is titled Baki : King of Souls and it will launch this year.

The "hand-to-hand combat RPG" will have fighters from the Baki and Baki Hanma anime. The game will be free to play but will have optional in-game items to purchase.

The new anime of Keisuke Itagaki 's Baki ( New Grappler Baki : In Search of Our Strongest Hero ) manga debuted its first season on Netflix in June 2018 inside Japan, and it ran for 26 episodes ending in December 2018. Netflix posted the first 13 episodes outside of Japan in December 2018, followed by the second half of the first season in March 2019.

The Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen anime then debuted worldwide on Netflix with all episodes at once in June 2020. The Baki Hanma anime then debuted worldwide on Netflix in September 2021 with all 12 episodes.