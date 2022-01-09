Hasbro Appoints Chris Cocks as CEO

Company also appoints Eric Nyman as President, COO effective February 25

Hasbro announced on Wednesday that it is appointing Chris Cocks as the new Chief Executive Officer and as a board member for the company effective February 25. The company is also appointing Eric Nyman as the President and Chief Operating Officer effective the same day.

Rich Stoddart was acting as Hasbro 's interim CEO after previous Chairman and CEO Brian Goldner passed away in October at 58 years old. Goldner joined Hasbro in 2000 and became its CEO in 2008. Hasbro has now appointed Stoddart as the chair of the board, succeeding the current chair Tracy Leinbach.

Cocks joined Hasbro in 2016 as the President and COO of Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro 's digital gaming division. He previously served as Vice President of OEM Technical Sales at Microsoft , and served in product management and marketing leadership positions at MSN and at Xbox Games. He was with Microsoft for 14 years before joining Hasbro .

Hasbro 's President and Chief Operating Officer John Frascotti retired from the position on March 31, but is still employed as a special adviser to the CEO until April 1.