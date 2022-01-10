Monthly Kissca Magazine Suspends Publication After 7 Years

Ongoing manga move to Ganma Plus, Comic Ganma websites

The February issue of Takeshobo 's Monthly Kissca magazine revealed on Saturday that the magazine is suspending publication, with its manga moving to Takeshobo 's Ganma Plus and Comic Ganma manga websites. The magazine's first issue launched on January 8, 2014.

Gorō Aizome's Do You Like Big Girls? ( Ōkii Onnanoko wa Daisuki Desu ka? ) manga will move to Ganma Plus. Seven Seas Entertainment 's Ghost Ship is releasing the manga in English.

Other manga heading to Ganma Plus are Akari Hino and Nao Morina's Uchi no Maid to Kekkon suru Tame Nara Ore wa Harem wo Tsukuru , Moaideas and mononofu's Yakusoku no Basho e ~Aru Shōjo no Kyōjutsu~ , Saijō and Kakei Hidetaka's Shōshinsha na Veteran Chūnen Bōkensha to Dorei no Kitsunemimi Shōjo , and Hinaki's Kukkorose no Himekishi to nari, Yuri Shōkan de Hataraku koto ni Narimashita.

The manga moving to Comic Ganma include Hiroaki Ogura and Nagy's Lion Coeur Senki , Iso Mishima and Yūko Satō's Itehoshi no Kalevala , and Kazutoshi Kondō's Rakuin no Kemonobito .

Tarō Madoromi's Ningen-chan to Ore ended in the February issue. Johji Manabe 's Kleopatra Und Eisernes Kreuz will publish its last chapter in its fifth and final volume.

The magazine recently ended Haruki's Kisei Jūi Suzune ( The Parasite Doctor Suzune ) manga in November. The manga's 14th and final compiled book volume will ship on February 25.

Source: Comic Natalie