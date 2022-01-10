Tsunami Umino Ends Sputnik Manga in April

Manga's serialization started in April 2021

This year's February issue of Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine revealed on Saturday that Tsunami Umino ( The Full-Time Wife Escapist ) will end her Sputnik manga in the magazine's May issue on April 8.

Umino launched the manga serialization in April 2021 after publishing a one-shot manga in 2017.

Umino launched the Travel Journal manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in January 2021. The manga tells the travel stories of an editor named Tama and a bookstore employee named Hina. The first chapter features the two women going on a "stay at home overseas trip."

Umino began the The Full-Time Wife Escapist ( Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu ) manga in November 2012, and ended the manga in February 2020. Kodansha shipped the 11th and final compiled book volume in April 2020. The manga won the shojo category of the 39th Kodansha Awards.

A live-action television series adaptation aired in Japan in fall 2016. A live-action special aired in December 2020.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally in English.