Chika Shiomi Ends Key Jack Spinoff Mahoroba no Bannin

Manga launched in October 2020

The February issue of Akita Shoten 's Mystery Bonita magazine published the final chapter of Chika Shiomi 's Mahoroba no Bannin (Paradise's Watchman) manga on January 6. The manga's second compiled book volume will ship on March 16.

The manga is a spinoff of Shiomi's Key Jack manga series, and centers on an ace police detective named Ninomiya.

Shiomi launched the manga in Mystery Bonita in October 2020. Akita Shoten originally announced the manga with the title Ame no Ori no Siren (The Siren of the Rain Cage).

Shiomi launched the original Key Jack manga in 1999, the Key Jack: Teenage Edition in 2011, and the Key Jack : Deadlock manga in 2016.

Shiomi then launched the Key Jack : Keep Alive manga in Mystery Bonita in 2018, and ended the series in July 2020. Akita Shoten shipped the third and final volume in October 2020.

Viz Media published Shiomi's time-travel drama Yukarism and previous works Rasetsu and Yurara in English.