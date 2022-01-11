Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Film Drops to #2 in 3rd Weekend

The Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film dropped from #1 to #2 in its third weekend at the Japanese box office. The film sold 449,000 tickets on Saturday and Sunday to earn 644 million yen (about US$5.58) over the weekend. The film has earned a cumulative total of 7,714,084,650 yen (about US$66.91 million) and has sold 5,671,950 tickets. The film is now the 80th highest earning film in Japanese box office history.

The film is still outpacing last year's highest earning film Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , which earned 6,078,211,750 yen (about US$55.49 million) and sold 3,961,480 tickets in its first 21 days.

Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 opened in Japan on December 24, and earned 2,694,128,150 yen (about US$23.5 million) in its first three days. The film topped the box office chart in its opening weekend.

The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing. Viz Media released the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga in January 2021, and it describes the story:

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?

Thunderbirds 55/GoGo , the film compilation of Thunderbirds: The Anniversary Episodes for Japanese screening, ranked at #9 in its opening weekend. The film opened in Japan on January 7. Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi compiled the three episodes into a single film.

The Gekijō-ban BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! anime film dropped off the top 10 in its second weekend.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), Eiga.com, comScore via KOFIC