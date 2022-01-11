'Kiss and White Lily for My Dearest Girl's' Canno Launches New Manga

Academy story centering on zodiac constellations launches February 5

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine revealed on January 5 that Canno will launch a new manga titled Kōdō-ryō no Seiza na Hibi (The Kōdō Dormitory's Constellation Days) in the magazine's next issue on February 5. Canno posted an illustration to celebrate the manga's announcement on their Twitter account.

The magazine describes the manga as an academy story that centers on the 12 zodiac constellations, and begins when one girl calls 11 other unique girls to the Kōdō Dormitory for a certain purpose.

Canno 's Kiss and White Lily for My Dearest Girl manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in November 2013, and the series ended in February 2019. The 10th and final compiled book volume shipped in March 2019. Yen Press published the series in English.