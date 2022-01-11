Shiroichi Amaui Launches New Manga on January 26

Shogakukan 's Yawaraka Spirits web manga site revealed on Tuesday that Shiroichi Amaui and Daifuku Ikura will launch a new manga titled Tsuyosugite Yūsha Party o Sotsugyō Shita Saikyō Kenshi, Mahō Gakuen demo Aisareru (The Strongest Swordsman Who Moved on From the Hero's Party Due to Being Too Strong is Well-Loved Even at a Magic Academy). The manga will launch on the site on January 26.

The manga centers on Leon, the magic sword user who defeated the demon lord. He decided to move with the changing times, and elects to leave the hero's party in order to study the new ways of magic at one of the kingdom's seven magic academies.

Amaui previously wrote the The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! ( Jishō! Heibon Mazoku no Eiyū Life - B-kyū Mazoku nanoni Cheat Dungeon o Tsukutte Shimatta Kekka ) story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from 2016 to 2018. Kodansha published the novels in print with four volumes, and illustrations by Tamagonokimi . Konekoneko is drawing a manga adaptation of the novels, and Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga adaptation in English. Kodansha Comics published the manga's seventh volume digitally on Tuesday.

