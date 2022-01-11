News
Voice Actress Haruka Kudō Recuperating From COVID-19
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Talent management agency Ace Crew Entertainment reported on its Twitter account on Tuesday that voice actress Haruka Kudō has tested positive on a PCR test for COVID-19. She is currently recuperating at home under the guidance of her health center, which also reported that she had no close contacts while infected. Kudō also asked fans on her Twitter account to not worry about her mild symptoms, and added that she will focus on recovering until she can resume working.
Kudō is known for her roles as Hagumi Hanamoto in Honey and Clover, Sayu Yagami in Death Note, Mamoru Itō in From the New World, and Yumeno Kyūsaku in Bungo Stray Dogs. She plays Sayo Hikawa, a member of the Roselia band in the BanG Dream! franchise. She also plays guitar in concerts for the franchise as part of Roselia.
Sources: Ace Crew Entertainment's Twitter account, Haruka Kudō's Twitter account, Oricon via Otakomu