Masaaki Yuasa's Inu-Oh Anime Film Posts New Teaser

1st MoviTicke Cards go on sale on January 22 before early summer opening

The staff of Masaaki Yuasa 's INU-OH , the musical anime feature film of Hideo Furukawa 's Heike Monogatari : INU-OH no Maki (Tales of the Heike: Inu-Oh) novel, posted a new teaser trailer (in 60- and 30-second lengths) on Thurssday.





The first batch of MoviTicke Cards will go on sale on January 22 with an A4-sized "Japanese washi paper-textured" clear file folder featuring a new illustration by the film's original character designer, manga creator Taiyo Matsumoto .

The film made its world premiere in the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, and it was the first 2D Japanese film to compete in the Venice International Film Festival's Horizons category. The film will open in Japan in early summer 2022. The film was originally scheduled to open in theaters in 2021.

The film screened at the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF), which was held from October 30 through November 8. The film won the Special Distinction Prize in the International Competition - Feature Film category award at the 23rd Bucheon International Animation Festival (BIAF).

GKIDS has licensed the film, and it describes the film's story:

INU-OH is born with unique physical characteristics, and the horrified adults cover every inch of his body with garments, including a mask on his face. One day, he meets a boy named Tomona, a blind biwa player, and as Tomona plays a delicate song of tangled fate, INU-OH discovers an incredible ability to dance. INU-OH and Tomona become business partners and inseparable friends, using their creative gifts to survive on the margins of society, as song after song gain them notoriety and propel them to stardom. Through the songs, INU-OH mesmerizes his audiences on stage, and gradually begins to transform into someone of unequaled beauty. But why is Tomona blind? Why was INU-OH born with unique characteristics? It is a story about the friendship of INU-OH and Tomona, who dance and sing to get to the truth and break each other's curse.

The film screened in the Work in Progress program at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival's online event in June 2020.

The film stars:

Yuasa ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Ride Your Wave , Japan Sinks: 2020 ) directed the film. Manga creator Taiyo Matsumoto drafted the original character designs for INU-OH in his second collaboration with Yuasa, who directed the anime of Matsumoto's Ping Pong manga . Akiko Nogi wrote her first anime film after scripting such live-action works as I am a Hero , We Married as a Job!, and Unnatural.

Source: Mantan Web