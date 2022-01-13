Pokémon Legends: Arceus Game's Trailer Previews Wild Pokémon, Noble Pokémon, Customization, Pokédex

Game launches for Switch on January 28

The Official Pokémon YouTube began streaming on Thursday a new gameplay trailer for the Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo Switch game. The video previews the Hisui region, wild Pokémon battles, Noble Pokémon , customization, missions, requests, the Pokédex, and other gameplay features.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will launch worldwide for Switch on January 28.

The game will take place in the Hisui region, the past version of the Sinnoh region from the Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games. Players join the Galaxy Expedition Team's Survey Corps in Jubilife Village to embark on survey outings and research Pokémon. Players can ride Pokémon and craft items, but are vulnerable to Pokémon attacks while out in the field. The game will also feature photography and trainer customization.

The game will add the new Pokémon Wyrdeer, an evolution of Stantler; Basculegion, an evolution of Basculin; and Kleavor, an evolution of Scyther. The game will also introduce Hisuian forms of Braviary, Growlithe, Zorua, Zoroark, and Voltorb.

Pokémon can be captured by throwing Pokéballs. However, some Pokémon will flee or try to attack. Pokémon battles will feature an action order combat system, in which the order a Pokémon attacks will depend on its speed stat and moves. Pokémon can use moves in two different styles: strong style, which favors power over speed; and agile style, which prioritizes fast turns over strength.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will feature a more open 3D style reminiscent of the Wild Area in the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games. The story will also involve the mythical Pokémon Arceus. Starter Pokémon include Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawatt.