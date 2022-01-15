Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 20-26

News
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Pokémon Shining Pearl stays at #1 for 6th week

Japan's Game Ranking: December 20-26

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19, 2021 150,418 2,313,115
2 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 108,982 628,538
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 53,014 4,272,357
4 NSw Yawaraka Atama Juku Issho ni Atama no Stretch Nintendo December 3, 2021 51,207 155,023
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 45,808 2,411,591
6 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 44,865 4,624,138
7 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 44,116 7,082,237
8 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 35,304 2,499,500
9 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 21,302 2,991,690
10 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 20,357 4,262,438
11 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12, 2021 19,784 971,418
12 PS4 Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires KOEI Tecmo Games December 23, 2021 18,461 18,461
13 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 18,180 871,782
14 NSw Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires KOEI Tecmo Games December 23, 2021 16,118 16,118
15 NSw Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion Nintendo October 8, 2021 12,481 44,127
16 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 12,280 1,174,861
17 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin Nintendo Switch Ba~jon! Bandai Namco Entertainment July 19, 2018 11,545 670,856
18 NSw Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition Microsoft Japan October 26, 2021 11,519 37,425
19 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25, 2019 11,157 657,698
20 NSw Fortnite Minty Legends Pack Epic Games November 2, 2021 11,050 47,799

Source: Famitsu

