News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 20-26
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Pokémon Shining Pearl stays at #1 for 6th week
Japan's Game Ranking: December 20-26
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19, 2021
|150,418
|2,313,115
|2
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|108,982
|628,538
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|53,014
|4,272,357
|4
|NSw
|Yawaraka Atama Juku Issho ni Atama no Stretch
|Nintendo
|December 3, 2021
|51,207
|155,023
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|45,808
|2,411,591
|6
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|44,865
|4,624,138
|7
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|44,116
|7,082,237
|8
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|35,304
|2,499,500
|9
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|21,302
|2,991,690
|10
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|20,357
|4,262,438
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12, 2021
|19,784
|971,418
|12
|PS4
|Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|December 23, 2021
|18,461
|18,461
|13
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|18,180
|871,782
|14
|NSw
|Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|December 23, 2021
|16,118
|16,118
|15
|NSw
|Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion
|Nintendo
|October 8, 2021
|12,481
|44,127
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|12,280
|1,174,861
|17
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin Nintendo Switch Ba~jon!
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 19, 2018
|11,545
|670,856
|18
|NSw
|Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition
|Microsoft Japan
|October 26, 2021
|11,519
|37,425
|19
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25, 2019
|11,157
|657,698
|20
|NSw
|Fortnite Minty Legends Pack
|Epic Games
|November 2, 2021
|11,050
|47,799
Source: Famitsu