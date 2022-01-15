News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 27-January 2
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Pokémon Shining Pearl drops to #2 after 6 weeks at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|97,163
|725,701
|2
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19, 2021
|80,857
|2,393,972
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|51,526
|4,323,883
|4
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|43,046
|2,542,546
|5
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|38,626
|4,662,764
|6
|NSw
|Yawaraka Atama Juku Issho ni Atama no Stretch
|Nintendo
|December 3, 2021
|36,763
|191,786
|7
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|34,195
|7,116,432
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|28,836
|2,440,427
|9
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|24,809
|3,016,499
|10
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|16,875
|888,657
|11
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass
|Nintendo
|October 8
|16,550
|48,958
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12, 2021
|15,451
|986,869
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|15,084
|4,277,522
|14
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|12,557
|1,921,631
|15
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|11,140
|4,004,545
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|9,699
|2,046,085
|17
|NSw
|Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion
|Nintendo
|October 8, 2021
|9,193
|53,320
|18
|NSw
|Fortnite Minty Legends Pack
|Epic Games
|November 2, 2021
|8,455
|56,254
|19
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|7,948
|1,137,677
|20
|NSw
|Disney Magic Castle: My Happy Life 2
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|December 2, 2021
|7,911
|44,263
Source: Famitsu