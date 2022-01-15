News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 27-January 2

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Pokémon Shining Pearl drops to #2 after 6 weeks at #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 97,163 725,701
2 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19, 2021 80,857 2,393,972
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 51,526 4,323,883
4 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 43,046 2,542,546
5 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 38,626 4,662,764
6 NSw Yawaraka Atama Juku Issho ni Atama no Stretch Nintendo December 3, 2021 36,763 191,786
7 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 34,195 7,116,432
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 28,836 2,440,427
9 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 24,809 3,016,499
10 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 16,875 888,657
11 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass Nintendo October 8 16,550 48,958
12 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12, 2021 15,451 986,869
13 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 15,084 4,277,522
14 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 12,557 1,921,631
15 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 11,140 4,004,545
16 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 9,699 2,046,085
17 NSw Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion Nintendo October 8, 2021 9,193 53,320
18 NSw Fortnite Minty Legends Pack Epic Games November 2, 2021 8,455 56,254
19 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 7,948 1,137,677
20 NSw Disney Magic Castle: My Happy Life 2 Bandai Namco Entertainment December 2, 2021 7,911 44,263

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 20-26
