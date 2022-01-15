News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 27-January 2

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Looking for Magical DoReMi aired on New Year's Eve with 0.7% rating

Looking for Magical DoReMi (Majo Minarai o Sagashite), the anime film commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Ojamajo Doremi magical girl anime franchise, aired on NHK Educational on Friday, December 31 at 4:30 p.m., and it earned a 0.7% rating.

The Meow Meow Japanese History anime film aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, January 2 at 11:00 a.m., and it earned a 0.6% rating.

The Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Tentō Mushi Iseki no Nazo anime film aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, January 2 at 1:35 p.m., and it earned a 0.6% rating.

The "Kodoku Gourmet Ikkimi SP" special for the The Solitary Gourmet franchise aired on December 31 at 11:40 a.m. and it earned a 7.7% rating. The special also aired on January 1 at 2:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.9% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc Fuji TV January 2 (Sun) 23:30 30 min. 7.7
Ōmisoka da yo! Doraemon 1-Jikan Special!! TV Asahi December 31 (Fri) 16:30 60 min. 5.0
Earwig and the Witch NHK December 31 (Fri) 15:05 82 min. 2.5
Gigantosaurus NHK-E December 31 (Fri) 8:30 22 min. 1.5
Gigantosaurus NHK-E January 1 (Sat) 8:25 22 min. 1.2
Shikizakura (Finale) NTV December 28 (Tue) 1:19 30 min. 0.9
Animation Hitsuji no Shaun (Shaun the Sheep) NHK-E December 31 (Fri) 07:40 20 min. 0.7
Gigantosaurus NHK-E January 2 (Sat) 8:25 22 min. 0.7
Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress (Finale) TV Tokyo December 27 (Mon) 0:00 30 min. 0.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E December 30 (Thu) 18:55 20 min. 0.6
Moominvalley NHK-E December 31 (Fri) 13:08 22 min. 0.6
Animation Hitsuji no Shaun (Shaun the Sheep) NHK-E January 1 (Sat) 07:40 20 min. 0.6
Moominvalley NHK-E January 1 (Sat) 13:00 23 min. 0.6
Moominvalley NHK-E January 1 (Sat) 13:23 22 min. 0.6
Animation Hitsuji no Shaun (Shaun the Sheep) NHK-E January 2 (Sun) 07:40 20 min. 0.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 20-26
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives