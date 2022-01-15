Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 27-January 2

Looking for Magical DoReMi ( Majo Minarai o Sagashite ), the anime film commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Ojamajo Doremi magical girl anime franchise , aired on NHK Educational on Friday, December 31 at 4:30 p.m., and it earned a 0.7% rating.

The Meow Meow Japanese History anime film aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, January 2 at 11:00 a.m., and it earned a 0.6% rating.

The Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Tentō Mushi Iseki no Nazo anime film aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, January 2 at 1:35 p.m., and it earned a 0.6% rating.

The "Kodoku Gourmet Ikkimi SP" special for the The Solitary Gourmet franchise aired on December 31 at 11:40 a.m. and it earned a 7.7% rating. The special also aired on January 1 at 2:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.9% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)