Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 27-January 2
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Looking for Magical DoReMi (Majo Minarai o Sagashite), the anime film commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Ojamajo Doremi magical girl anime franchise, aired on NHK Educational on Friday, December 31 at 4:30 p.m., and it earned a 0.7% rating.
The Meow Meow Japanese History anime film aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, January 2 at 11:00 a.m., and it earned a 0.6% rating.
The Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Tentō Mushi Iseki no Nazo anime film aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, January 2 at 1:35 p.m., and it earned a 0.6% rating.
The "Kodoku Gourmet Ikkimi SP" special for the The Solitary Gourmet franchise aired on December 31 at 11:40 a.m. and it earned a 7.7% rating. The special also aired on January 1 at 2:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.9% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
|Fuji TV
|January 2 (Sun)
|23:30
|30 min.
|7.7
|Ōmisoka da yo! Doraemon 1-Jikan Special!!
|TV Asahi
|December 31 (Fri)
|16:30
|60 min.
|5.0
|Earwig and the Witch
|NHK
|December 31 (Fri)
|15:05
|82 min.
|2.5
|Gigantosaurus
|NHK-E
|December 31 (Fri)
|8:30
|22 min.
|1.5
|Gigantosaurus
|NHK-E
|January 1 (Sat)
|8:25
|22 min.
|1.2
|Shikizakura (Finale)
|NTV
|December 28 (Tue)
|1:19
|30 min.
|0.9
|Animation Hitsuji no Shaun (Shaun the Sheep)
|NHK-E
|December 31 (Fri)
|07:40
|20 min.
|0.7
|Gigantosaurus
|NHK-E
|January 2 (Sat)
|8:25
|22 min.
|0.7
|Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress (Finale)
|TV Tokyo
|December 27 (Mon)
|0:00
|30 min.
|0.6
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|December 30 (Thu)
|18:55
|20 min.
|0.6
|Moominvalley
|NHK-E
|December 31 (Fri)
|13:08
|22 min.
|0.6
|Animation Hitsuji no Shaun (Shaun the Sheep)
|NHK-E
|January 1 (Sat)
|07:40
|20 min.
|0.6
|Moominvalley
|NHK-E
|January 1 (Sat)
|13:00
|23 min.
|0.6
|Moominvalley
|NHK-E
|January 1 (Sat)
|13:23
|22 min.
|0.6
|Animation Hitsuji no Shaun (Shaun the Sheep)
|NHK-E
|January 2 (Sun)
|07:40
|20 min.
|0.6
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
