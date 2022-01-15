Voice Actor Junta Terashima Tests Positive for COVID-19

Voice actor recuperates at home with minor illness

Talent agency Kenyu Office announced on Saturday that voice actor Junta Terashima tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Terashima took a PCR test after developing a fever on Friday. He had been in close contact with someone else who had tested positive for the virus.

Terashima is currently recuperating at home. He posted on Twitter on Saturday that he has a minor illness with a sore throat and a small fever.

Terashima has voiced such roles as Hyoga Yukimura in Inazuma Eleven GO , Code in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Shin Ichijō in KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm , Mamoru Fujimura in TsukiPro the Animation , and Ousuke Kiryū in Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life , among others.



Image via Kenyu Office