My Roomie Is a Dino Manga Ends on January 24

This year's seventh issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine revealed on Monday that Moriko Mori and Cota Tomimura 's My Roomie Is a Dino ( Gal to Kyōryū ) manga will end in its next chapter in the magazine's next issue on January 24. The manga's seventh volume will ship on March 4.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

We've all been there—a couple drinks too many, and a hazy wander back to your home, where you wake up wondering how you got there. But in Kaede's case, not only was she not sure how she got home ... she wasn't sure how the dinosaur got there, either! The two are soon fast friends, but though their personalities jive, they'll have to learn how to communicate in order to live peacefully together!

Mori and Tomimura, a married couple, launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in October 2018. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in September 2021. Kodansha Comics published the sixth volume in English on Tuesday.

The manga inspired a parallel television anime/live-action series that premiered in April 2020. The series delayed new episodes starting in May of that year due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) making part of the series' production process difficult, but it resumed in November of that year. Funimation streamed the anime/live-action series as it aired under the title Gal & Dino .