Shout! Factory Offers Replacements for Neon Genesis Evangelion Anime BD

Shout! Factory is offering replacements for the fifth disc of its box sets for the Neon Genesis Evangelion Collector's Edition and Standard Edition Blu-ray Discs. The original discs are lacking English subtitles for the " The End of Evangelion – Deleted Live Action Scene" bonus feature. Customers can order the replacement discs with their proof of purchase on the company's website.

Shout! Factory and GKIDS launched the Collector's Edition on December 8 and launched the Standard Edition Blu-ray Disc set on November 9. The company began selling digital downloads for the series and films on November 2. The sets contain the 26-episode Neon Genesis Evangelion television series and the films Evangelion : Death (True)2 and The End of Evangelion .

The Collector's Edition includes both new and classic subtitled and dubbed versions for both the TV series and the films. It also includes a 40-page book and eight art cards. Bonus on-disc features include the "video format version" of The End of Evangelion ; Japanese Voice Auditions; Genesis 0:0 In the Beginning; an Image Board Collection; animatics for episodes 9, 15, and 18 to 26; Genesis 0:0' The Light from the Darkness; a deleted live-action scene and a "final scene alternate take" for The End of Evangelion ; and music videos.

This release does not include the song "Fly Me to the Moon."

The company also launched an Ultimate Edition on December 8. The set includes exclusive artwork, art boards, a Sachiel resin paperweight, a NERV ID card with lanyard, a 156-page book, and the new and classic subtitled and dubbed versions of the series and films.

This is the first time that the television series has been available on Blu-ray Disc in North America.

