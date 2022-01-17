3 Members of The Oral Cigarettes Band Test Positive for COVID-19

Band postpones 4 tour performances

The official website for rock band THE ORAL CIGARETTES announced on Monday that three of their members have tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19): lead vocalist and guitarist Takuya Yamanaka , guitarist Shigenobu Suzuki, and drummer Masaya Nakanishi. The members had fevers of around 37.5°C (about 99.5°F) on January 12. They took a PCR test on January 13. All three are receiving medical treatment at home while awaiting guidance from the health center. They are recovering after feeling fatigued and feverish.

The band are postponing four of their performances from their national tour "Suck My World," which was scheduled to start on January 24. The postponed performances are as follows:

Nara Centennial Hall on January 24

Orix Theater in Osaka on January 26

Orix Theater in Osaka on January 27

Okayama Civic Hall on January 29

Following the isolation period and medical treatment, the band will perform as scheduled on February 5 at Kumamoto.

The fourth band member and bass guitarist Akira Akirakani is expected to be a close contact. His online bass school, which was scheduled for January 20, has been postponed.

The band has performed theme songs for Scarlet Nexus , Noragami Aragoto , Sagrada Reset , and the live-action Ajin film.