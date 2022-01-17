'Goodbye, Don Glees!' Manga Ends in February

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine announced on Saturday that Shinki's manga adaptation of Atsuko Ishizuka and Madhouse 's Goodbye, Don Glees! original anime film will end in the March issue of the magazine on February 15.

Shinki launched the manga in the November 2021 issue of Monthly Comic Gene magazine on October 15. Kadokawa will ship the manga's first and only compiled volume on February 18.

The Goodbye, Don Glees! film will open on February 18. Alexandros is performing the film's theme song titled "Rock the World."

The story centers on two boys named Rōma and Toto. The boys meet when Rōma moves from Tokyo to the countryside, which he cannot grow accustomed to. But when he meets Toto, they become a duo, naming themselves "Don Glees." Eventually, Toto was supposed to move out to Tokyo for school, but in the summer of their first year of high school, they meet Drop, a new addition to Don Glees, who invites them to "view the world from above." When Rōma and Toto follow Drop, they become involved in a forest fire that gets blamed on them, and go off in search of a missing drone that has evidence of their innocence. A small incident becomes an important, life-changing journey that culminates in Iceland.

Ishizuka ( A Place Further Than the Universe , No Game, No Life Zero , The Pet Girl of Sakurasou ) is directing the anime and penning the script, and Takahiro Yoshimatsu ( A Place Further Than the Universe , Hunter × Hunter , Trigun ) is designing the characters. Kadokawa is distributing the film.

The film will be Ishizuka's first original anime film.