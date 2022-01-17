Knight's & Magic Manga Listed as Ending in 17th Volume

17th volume launches on March 25

Amazon is listing that the 17th compiled book volume of Hisago Amazake-no and Takuji Katō 's Knight's & Magic manga will mark the end of the series. The 17th volume launches in Japan on March 25.

Katō began the manga adaptation of the light novel series in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in April 2016. Crunchyroll is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A genius programmer and hardcore robot otaku is reborn into a world of knights and magic, where huge robots called Silhouette Knights roar across the land! Now reborn as Ernesti Echevalier, he uses his vast knowledge of machines and programming talents to begin to make his ultimate robot. But his actions have unexpected results...?! The dreams of a robot otaku will change the world!

An anime adaptation premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the anime adaptation as it aired in Japan.

Amazake-no began the ongoing story in October 2010 on the online novel platform Shōsetsuka ni Narō. Shufunotomo 's Hero Bunko imprint picked up the series and published the first novel with illustrations by Kurogin in January 2013. Hero Bunko published the 11th volume on November 29.

Source: Amazon