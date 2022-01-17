Kurehito Misaki's Saekano Artbook Delayed to April

Artbook has been delayed from February 19 to April 20

Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko imprint announced on Friday that Saenai Kanojo no Sodate-kata: Kurehito Misaki Illustration Collection, Fine. , an artbook for Fumiako Maruto's Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend ( Saenai Kanojo no Sodate-kata ) has been delayed from February 19 to April 20 due to production issues. Artist Kurehito Misaki revealed that the book is finished except for newly commissioned pictures. In addition, unreleased bonus pictures will debut at the end of this month.

Maruto's original light novel series with illustrations by Kurehito Misaki revolves around Tomoya Aki, an otaku who is working part-time to earn enough money to buy anime on Blu-ray Disc. He meets a beautiful girl on his way home during spring vacation. He eventually models the heroine of his own dōjin game after her. However, he finds out a month later that the girl is in fact his classmate, and he doesn't know her name. He learns that the girl — named Megumi — actually is hardly noticed by others. Tomoya also has no artistic ability or writing skills, so he asks ace of the art club Eriri Spencer Sawamura to provide the art, as well as the honor student Utaha Kasumigaoka to write the scenario. Can they produce a decent game for Comic Market?

Maruto wrote the Saenai Heroine no Sodate-kata ( Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend ) light novel series. The novels inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in January 2015 in Japan on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block, and a second series premiered on the same block in April 2017. An anime film titled Saenai Heroine no Sodate-kata fine opened in Japan in October 2019.

Aniplex of America licensed the first series under the title Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend , and streamed it on Aniplex Channel , Crunchyroll , and Hulu as it aired. Aniplex of America streamed the second series under the title Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend Flat on Amazon 's now-defunct Anime Strike channel.