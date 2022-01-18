Kingdom Hearts Franchise's Switch Version Launches on February 10

Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary event takes place in Tokyo on April 10

The Kingdom Hearts franchise 's official Twitter account announced on Tuesday that Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix , and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind games will launch for Nintendo Switch via cloud on February 10. The franchise 's YouTube channel began streaming a trailer for the release.

Demo versions of the game are now available for download for Switch.

The Twitter account also announced that the Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary event will take place in Tokyo on April 10. The event will include a mini concert, a Q&A session with the development team of the games, and an exhibition.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX includes:

Square Enix previously announced that it will also release the Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue game on Switch.

Square Enix 's Kingdom Hearts Union χ [Cross] and Kingdom Hearts Dark Road smartphone games were both originally supposed to end service in May 2021, but Kingdom Hearts Union χ [Cross] released its final story on June 2021 instead and both games switched to offline mode in the same month. Both games are available in one app.

Square Enix released the Kingdom Hearts III game in January 2019 in Japan and the West for the PS4 and Xbox One. The game had shipped more than 5 million copies worldwide, including digital sales, as of February 2019, and is the fastest-selling title in the history of the franchise . The Re Mind DLC launched in January 2020.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory , the first rhythm action game in the franchise , launched for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in the West and in Japan in November 2020, and was previously the only title in the series available for the Switch.