Live-Action Isekai Izakaya "Nobu" Series Gets 2nd Season

The WOWOW broadcast and streaming service announced on Wednesday that the live-action series of Natsuya Semikawa 's Isekai Izakaya "Nobu" light novel series is getting a second season that will premiere in May.

Ryōhei Ōtani (left in image above) stars in the series as the shopkeeper and chef of Nobu, and Rena Takeda (right) co-stars as the waitress Shinobu. The two are reprising their roles from the first season. Hiroshi Shinagawa is returning to direct and write the script.

The 10-episode first season premiered on the WOWOW Prime service in May 2020.

Semikawa launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in 2012. Takarajimasha began publishing the story in print with illustrations by Kururi in 2014.

The novels center on a bar called "Nobu" — located in Kyoto, Japan, but with a door that is connected to the bar in another world. The visitors include denizens of the other world, and customers seek out its excellent "Toriaezu Nama" ale and cuisine.

The novels inspired a net anime series of 15-minute shorts that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series under the title Isekai Izakaya: Japanese Food From Another World worldwide except in Asia with subtitles in English, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, German, and Arabic. bilibili streamed the series in Asia.

Udon Entertainment is releasing Virginia Nitōhei 's Otherwordly Izakaya "Nobu" manga in English. Nitōhei launched the ongoing manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in July 2015.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web