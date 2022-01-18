News
Voice Actor Kent Itō Tests Positive for COVID-19
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Wotakoi voice actor recuperates at home after developing cold-like symptoms on Monday
Talent agency 81 Produce announced on Wednesday that voice actor Kent Itō was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday. Itō developed cold-like symptoms on Monday and took both an antigen test and a PCR test. He is currently recuperating at home.
Itō is known for such roles as Hirotaka Nifuji in Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku, Doppo Kannonzaka in Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima, Hero in Dragon Goes House-Hunting, Michio Hazama in The [email protected] SideM, and Yasu in Show By Rock!! Stars!!.
Image via 81 Produce
Sources: 81 Produce, Oricon