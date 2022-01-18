Yu-Gi-Oh Tournament Canceled, Angoulême Event Postponed

YCS will host online event, Angoulême will take place in March

Konami announced on Saturday that it has canceled the Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series (YCS) card game tournament scheduled to take place on February 26-27 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company will now host an online Remote Duel YCS event on the same dates and will automatically initiate refunds to those who have paid the entry fee for the tournament.

The Remote Duel YCS event is open to participants from North America. Participants who registered for the in-person YCS event will have to register again for the Remote Duel event.

The staff of the tournament cited concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and CDC classification of Clark County, Nevada as a high risk zone for infection in reference to the cancellation. Konami earlier canceled this year's first YCS event in Pasadena, California.



The official website for the 49th Angoulême International Comics Festival announced that it is postponing the event to March 17-20. The staff of the event cited the evolution of the pandemic as the reason for the postponement.

The 49th Angoulême International Comics Festival was scheduled to take place on January 27-30. The passes for the festival will roll over to the new dates. The festival staff is also in the process of arranging refunds for those who wish to apply.

Lemon Haruna's Daruchan , Toshiya Higashimoto's Le Bateau de Thésee ( Theseus no Fune or Ship of Theseus ), Keigo Shinzô's Mauvaise Herbe ( Nora to Zassō ), Akira Oze 's Natsuko no Sake , Junji Ito 's Sensor , and Toranosuke Shimada 's Une brève histoire du Robo-Sapiens ( Robo Sapiens: Tales of Tomorrow ) manga are nominated for Best Comic at this year's awards.

Sources: Email correspondence, Angoulême, ICv2 (Milton Griepp)