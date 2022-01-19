Bandai Namco Ent. Reveals Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master Game

Game launches on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox consoles, PC on January 27

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe announced on Tuesday that it will release a new game in the Taiko no Tatsujin franchise titled Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master . The game will include 70 songs, local multiplayer, and online ranked matches.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe did not reveal any release platforms for the game, but Xbox announced on Tuesday that game will be available on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox consoles and PC on January 27.

The Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition game also released for Xbox Game Pass on Tuesday.

Sources: Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe's Twitter account, Xbox via Siliconera



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.