Discotek Licenses Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles TV Anime

Company to also release, more on BD on March 29

Discotek announced on Facebook on Tuesday that it has licensed the Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles television anime series and will release it on Blu-ray Disc on March 29. The release will include all 12 episodes in 1080p HD with Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Discotek

Discotek describes the story of Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles :

The mysterious transfer student Koizumi-san doesn't get along with others very well, but she's actually a professional when it comes to ramen. She may not say much, but this cool girl seeks out ramen every day! Her classmate Yuu Osawa is very interested in this new transfer student. One day on her way home, she happens to see Koizumi-san in a long line in front of a ramen shop. Yuu wants to eat ramen with her! Will she get her chance?

The anime premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

The anime is based on Naru Narumi 's Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles ( Ramen Daisuki Koizumi-san ) manga. Dark Horse Comics is releasing the manga in English.