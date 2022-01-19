Kyocera's Promotional Anime Gets Music Video, Spinoff Manga

Electronics maker Kyocera began streaming on Wednesday a music video for its original anime "Anata o Hitokoto de Arawashite Kudasai" no Shitsumon ga Nigate da. (I'm Bad at the Question "Please Describe Yourself in One Word."). The video features the song "Kazaguruma" (Pinwheel) by four-member rock band The Songbards.

The company also posted a short spinoff prequel manga on Twitter titled "Kimi ga Kizukakete Kureta Koto." The manga shows Michiru's point-of-view before the events of the anime.

The full 5-minute anime began <,a href=".181411" target="_blank">streaming on Kyocera's YouTube channel on January 12.

The cast includes:

Hiro Shimono as Yūki

Akari Kitō as Michiru

The anime depicts the "smart city" envisioned by Kyocera, where everyone can comfortably and safely live with the use of advanced technology, and it also depicts the worries of job seekers. The anime's title and theme reflect both the vexing issue of how to describe Kyocera's extensive business in just one word, and the mood of job seekers vexed by the interview question, "If you had to describe yourself in one word, what would it be?" (The job-seeking season for people fresh out of college formally begins in March in Japan.)

A Silent Voice 's and To Your Eternity manga creator Yoshitoki Ōima drafted the original character designs. Koichi Chigira ( Tokyo Babylon , Full Metal Panic! , Last Exile ) directed the anime at Sunrise , and the four-member rock band The Songbards contributed to the music.

Sources: Kyocera's Twitter account, Comic Natalie