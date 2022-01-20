Ascendance of a Bookworm Anime Season 3's Video Highlights Myne

New season premieres in April

The official website for the Ascendance of a Bookworm television anime began streaming a character promotional video for the anime's third season on Friday. The video focuses on Myne (as narrated by her voice actress Yuka Iguchi ), and shows her new baby brother Kamil, and her continued involvement in the temple.

The anime will premiere in April, and will run on Tokyo MX , BS Fuji , and other channels.

Haruka Matsunae joins as a third character designer for the anime alongside returning designers Toshihisa Kaiya and Yoshiaki Yanagida . Noriko Otake joins as chief animation director alongside returning chief animation director Emiko Endo . (Previous chief animation directors Toshihisa Kaiya and Yoshiaki Yanagida are not credited for this role in the third season, but only credited as character designers.)

The other staff members for the new season include:

All main cast members are returning from previous seasons. Kazuhiko Inoue joins the third season's cast as the new character Sylvester.

Crunchyroll , which streamed the previous two seasons of the television anime of Miya Kazuki 's "biblia fantasy" novel Ascendance of a Bookworm ( Honzuki no Gekokujō - Shisho ni Naru Tame niwa Shudan o Erandeiramasen ), describes the anime's story:

Ascendance of a Bookworm follows the life of college student and aspiring librarian Motosu Urano who is transported to another world after an unfortunate accident. When she is reborn as Main, the daughter of a poor soldier, she makes it her mission to make books more freely available to everyone in this new world.

The first anime season aired in two parts. The first part premiered in October 2019, and ended in December 2019 with 14 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub . The second part premiered in Japan in April 2020. Two original video anime ( OVA ) installments debuted with a limited edition of the first novel of the series' fifth part in March 2020.

The second season premiered in October 2020.

J-Novel Club is releasing both the light novels and Suzuka's manga adaptation in English.