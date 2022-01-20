All 7 dubbed episodes stream on Friday

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will stream all seven English-dubbed episodes of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen ) television anime on Friday. Crunchyroll also announced that it will stream the anime's English dub , starting on Friday at 4:00 p.m. EST.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc is a seven-episode arc that adapts the MUGEN Train film, and it premiered on October 10.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime then premiered on December 5 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll are both streaming the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.

The first television anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020, and it topped the box office in Japan for 12 consecutive weeks. The film became the first film ever to pass the 40 billion yen milestone. The film was the highest-earning film worldwide from 2020. It is the first non-Hollywood or non-American film to top the yearly box office worldwide since the beginning of cinema over a century ago. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming the film.

Gotouge launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016. The manga ended in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in December 2020. Viz Media published the manga in English.

Update: Crunchyroll will also stream the anime's English dub . Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)

Source: Funimation (Liam Dempsey)