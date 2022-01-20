Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Anime Delayed by 1 Week to April 9

Anime was scheduled to premiere on April 2

The official website for the anime of Keigo Maki 's romantic comedy manga Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie ( Kawaii Dake Ja Nai Shikimori-san ) manga announced on Thursday that the anime has been delayed by one week from April 2 to April 9 at 2:00 a.m. JST due to "organizational reasons."

The anime will premiere on Asahi Broadcasting , TV Asahi , and 22 affiliated networks on the ANiMAZiNG!!! block on April 9. Nasuo☆ will perform the opening theme song, while Yuki Nakashima will perform the ending song.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Shikimori seems like the perfect girlfriend: cute, fun to be around, sweet when she wants to be... but she has a cool dark side that comes out under the right circumstances. And her boyfriend Izumi loves to be around when that happens! A fun and funny high school romance with a sassy twist perfect for fans of Nagatoro-san and Komi Can't Communicate !

Maki launched the manga on Magazine Pocket in February 2019. Kodansha published the 11th compiled book volume on January 7. Kodansha Comics published the seventh volume on December 7.