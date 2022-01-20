The House of the Lost on the Cape Anime Film Wins at 76th Mainichi Film Awards

Pukkulapottas and Hours in the Forest film also wins

The Mainichi Shimbun newspaper announced the winners for the 76th Annual Mainichi Film Awards on Thursday. The House of the Lost on the Cape , david production 's anime film of Sachiko Kashiwaba 's Misaki no Mayoiga novel won this year's Best Animation Film award. The "Pukkulapottas and Hours in the Forest" stop-motion animated film won the Noburou Oofuji Award, which honors animated works that offer new forms of creative expression.

This year's awards ceremony will be held on February 15 at the Meguro Persimmon Hall in Tokyo.

The Mainichi Shimbun launched the Noburou Oofuji Award in 1962, and it is Japan's oldest ongoing animation award. The newspaper then launched the Animation Film Award in 1989.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web