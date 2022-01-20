News
The House of the Lost on the Cape Anime Film Wins at 76th Mainichi Film Awards
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Mainichi Shimbun newspaper announced the winners for the 76th Annual Mainichi Film Awards on Thursday. The House of the Lost on the Cape, david production's anime film of Sachiko Kashiwaba's Misaki no Mayoiga novel won this year's Best Animation Film award. The "Pukkulapottas and Hours in the Forest" stop-motion animated film won the Noburou Oofuji Award, which honors animated works that offer new forms of creative expression.
This year's awards ceremony will be held on February 15 at the Meguro Persimmon Hall in Tokyo.
The Mainichi Shimbun launched the Noburou Oofuji Award in 1962, and it is Japan's oldest ongoing animation award. The newspaper then launched the Animation Film Award in 1989.
Previous winners of the Animation Film Award include:
- 2021 - Looking for Magical DoReMi
- 2020 - Ayumu Watanabe's Children of the Sea
- 2019 - Okko's Inn
- 2018 - Complex x Complex
- 2017 - your name.
- 2016 - Miss Hokusai
- 2015 - Giovanni's Island
- 2014 - The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
- 2013 - Wolf Children
- 2012 - Hotarubi no Mori e
- 2011 - Colorful
- 2010 - Summer Wars
- 2009 - Sky Crawlers
Previous winners of the Noburou Oofuji Award include:
- 2021 - Kenji Iwaisawa's ON-GAKU: Our Sound
- 2020 - Masanao Kawajiri's A Japanese Boy Who Draws
- 2019 - Naoko Yamada's Liz and the Blue Bird
- 2018 - Masaaki Yuasa's Lu over the wall
- 2017 - Sunao Katabuchi's In This Corner of the World
- 2016 - Ryo Orikasa's "Suijun Genten" clay-animated short
- 2015 - Onohana's "Yodomi no Sawagi" ("Crazy Little Thing") anime short
- 2014 - Akira Oda's "Umi ni Ochita Tsuki no Hanashi" ("The moon that fell into the sea") anime short
- 2013 - Katsuhiro Otomo's "Combustible" animated short
- 2012 - Isamu Hirabayashi's "663114" anime short
- 2011 - No award given
- 2010 - Hideto Nakata and Sovat Theater's "Denshin-Bashira Elemi no Koi" stop-motion animation film
- 2009 - Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's Ponyo anime film
Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web