Voice Actor Takuya Satō Diagnosed With COVID-19

Satō tested positive on Thursday

Talent agency Ken Production announced on Thursday that voice actor Takuya Satō has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). He had a medical examination on Wednesday after feeling sick, and he tested positive in a PCR test on Thursday. Satō is undergoing medical treatment under the health center's guidance. He reported that his physical condition was stable.

The agency will provide further information about his close contacts once they are confirmed.

Satō has numerous roles in anime, including Tasuku Takato in A3! Season Autumn & Winter , Ryūnosuke Tsunashi in IDOLiSH7 , Caesar Zeppeli in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , Albert James Moriarty in Moriarty the Patriot , Sabnock Sabro in Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , and Toshiki Kai in Cardfight!! Vanguard .