Naniwa Danshi's Daigo Nishihata, Manga Artist Yasuo Ohtagaki Diagnosed With COVID-19
posted on by Alex Mateo
Johnny & Associates announced on Friday that Naniwa Danshi band member Daigo Nishihata (pictured right) has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Nishihata took a PCR test and tested positive on Thursday. He had no symptoms at the time of the examination, but his throat currently feels uncomfortable. He will receive treatment and follow-ups. The other six Naniwa Danshi members also took PCR tests on Thursday and Friday and tested negative. Johnny & Associates stated that communication with public health center and identfiication of close contacts has not yet been completed.
Manga artist Yasuo Ohtagaki (Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt) announced on Twitter on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He had a high fever last Saturday, but he is currently experiencing mild symptom and recovering. His family members have tested negative. Ohtagaki is contuining to work, at a distance from others.
Virtual YouTuber group Nijisanji announced on Friday that the Nijisanji 4th Anniversary Live "Fantasia" concerts have been cancelled due to COVID-19 cases and the declaration of the quasi-state of emergency in multiple prefectures in Japan. The two-day concert event was scheduled for January 22-23. Nijisanji had originally planned to cancel only day two of the event because several members had been diagnosed with COVID-19, including Kenmochi Toya, Kanae, Kagami Hayato, Yashiro Kizuku, Fuwa Minato and Kaida Haru. However, due to the effects of COVID-19 and in an effort prevent spread, day one was also canceled.
