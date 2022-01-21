Naniwa Danshi's Daigo Nishihata, Manga Artist Yasuo Ohtagaki Diagnosed With COVID-19

Nijisanji Fantasia Live concerts canceled due to COVID-19 cases, quasi-state of emergency

Johnny & Associates announced on Friday that Naniwa Danshi band member Daigo Nishihata (pictured right) has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Nishihata took a PCR test and tested positive on Thursday. He had no symptoms at the time of the examination, but his throat currently feels uncomfortable. He will receive treatment and follow-ups. The other six Naniwa Danshi members also took PCR tests on Thursday and Friday and tested negative. Johnny & Associates stated that communication with public health center and identfiication of close contacts has not yet been completed.

Manga artist Yasuo Ohtagaki ( Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt ) announced on Twitter on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He had a high fever last Saturday, but he is currently experiencing mild symptom and recovering. His family members have tested negative. Ohtagaki is contuining to work, at a distance from others.

Virtual YouTuber group Nijisanji announced on Friday that the Nijisanji 4th Anniversary Live "Fantasia" concerts have been cancelled due to COVID-19 cases and the declaration of the quasi-state of emergency in multiple prefectures in Japan. The two-day concert event was scheduled for January 22-23. Nijisanji had originally planned to cancel only day two of the event because several members had been diagnosed with COVID-19, including Kenmochi Toya, Kanae, Kagami Hayato, Yashiro Kizuku, Fuwa Minato and Kaida Haru. However, due to the effects of COVID-19 and in an effort prevent spread, day one was also canceled.