Shueisha Launches New Online Manga Site Yoi Comic

Wellness site to publish 10 1-shot manga on theme of menstruation starting in March

Shueisha launched a new manga platform "yoi comic" as part of its media site yoi on Wednesday. Shueisha had launched the yoi wellness media site in September based on a theme of "body, mind, and sex" and trying to answer the question of why it is difficult to talk to friends and family about these subjects.

Yoi comic launched with Chieri Senjō's 17:3 about a sex ~Watashi-tachi no Real~ manga on Wednesday. The manga adapts the nine-episode 17.3 about a sex live-action series, which premiered on AbemaTV in September 2020.

Additionally, Shueisha announced that in cooperation with five of its magazines, it will publish 10 one-shots from various popular manga creators on the theme of menstruation starting in March. The five magazines include: Ribon , Margaret , Bessatsu Margaret , Cookie , and Cocohana . The one-shots will appear on the yoi comic site. Some of the one-shots will be spinoffs of previous works, and some will be completely original works.

The creators who will contribute one-shots include: Honoka Kinoshita , Ayumi Komura , Mayu Sakai , Zakuri Satō , Masako Shitara, Nanae Haruno , Mizuki Hoshino, Masayo Miyagawa, Mayu Murata , and Wakana Yanai.

Sources: yoi comic, PR Times