The Girl With the Sanpaku Eyes Manga Listed as Ending in 5th Volume

Online retailer Rakuten is listing the fifth volume of Shunsuke Sorato 's The Girl With the Sanpaku Eyes ( Sanpakugan-chan wa Tsutaetai . ) manga as the final volume. The volume ships on March 22.

Denpa is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Meet Amane Mizuno a girl with fierce sanpaku eyes and a pure heart! She has recently fallen for a boy named Katou, who has the exact opposite attitude! Will the tender-hearted Amane ever tell him how she feels?!

Sorato publishes the manga on the pixiv Comic website, where it launched in October 2018. Square Enix published the fourth volume in December 2020. Denpa published the third volume in English in December 2021.



Source: Rakuten