Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Anime Film Enters Top 50 All-Time Films in Japan, Top 50 in 2021 Globally

The Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film has sold 6,812,266 tickets for 9,310,477,450 yen (about US$81.7 million) in the 31 days since it opened on December 24.

The film is now the 50th highest-earning film in Japanese box office history, after topping such films as the Code Blue film, Arrietty , Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer , and Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. The film still has 4D and Dolby Cinema screenings scheduled to begin in Japan on February 5.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 would also be #49 among Box Office Mojo's highest-earning films that opened in 2021 worldwide, above The Forever Purge, Candyman, and Boonie Bears: The Wild Life. (It would be #51 on The Numbers' list of 2021 films worldwide, above 1921 and below Mortal Kombat.)

The film is still outpacing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , last year's highest-earning film in Japan which sold 5,088,007 tickets for 7,799,314,050 yen (about US$71.7 million) in its first 42 days. The final Evangelion film eventually ended its Japanese box office run with a final total of 10.22 billion yen (about US$88 million).

Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 earned 2,694,128,150 yen (about US$23.5 million) in its first three days, and topped the box office chart for its opening weekend. The film also has IMAX screenings.

The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing. Viz Media released the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga in January 2021, and it describes the story:

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?

Megumi Ogata voiced the main character Yuta Okkotsu, and Kana Hanazawa voiced the character Rika Orimoto.

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

