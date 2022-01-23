Singer KOTOKO Cancels Events After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Singer reschedules Chiba leg of live tour to February after testing positive on Friday

The official website for singer KOTOKO announced on Friday that KOTOKO tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day. As a result, the Chiba performance of her " KOTOKO Acoustic Live Tour" on Saturday was canceled and rescheduled for February 25. KOTOKO has another performance on the tour in Ibaraki prefecture on January 30.

Additionally, KOTOKO will not perform on Sunday at the "LisAni! LIVE 2022" event.

The website did not give any information about the state of KOTOKO 's health, but her official Twitter account stated on Saturday she is striving to recover as soon as possible.

KOTOKO has performed theme songs for many anime, including Shakugan no Shana , Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town , Hayate the Combat Butler , Please Teacher! , Please Twins! , Ro-Kyu-Bu! , Accel World , Nekopara , Waiting in the Summer , and Motto To Love Ru , among others.

She released her latest single "Fastest!," which serves as the current ending theme song for the Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z anime, on January 19.

