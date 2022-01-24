Exclusive: Kodansha Comics Publishes Great Teacher Onizuka, GTO: 14 Days in Shonan Manga Digitally

Both series launch on February 1

Kodansha Comics announced on Monday that it will publish all 25 volumes of Tohru Fujisawa 's GTO ( Great Teacher Onizuka ) manga series and all nine volumes of his GTO: 14 Days in Shonan manga digitally on February 1. The manga will be available on BookWalker , Comixology , Kindle, Apple Books, Google Play , Nook, Kobo, izneo, MyAnimeList and other retailers. Preorders will go live on Tuesday.

Kodansha Comics shared the first 10 pages of the original GTO manga with ANN.

Fujisawa launched GTO in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 1997, and Kodansha released 25 volumes through 2002. Tokyopop previously published GTO in North America. Kodansha Comics describes the story:

GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka is the story of Eikichi Onizuka, a 22-year-old virgin and ex-biker. He's crude, foul-mouthed, and has a quick temper. His goal: to be the Greatest High School Teacher in the world! Onizuka may think he's the toughest guy on campus, but when he meets his class full of bullies, blackmailers and scheming sadists, he'll have to prove it.

In 2009, Fujisawa returned to the character of Onizuka with Shonan 14 Days . GTO: Shonan 14 Days serves as the sequel to Fujisawa's original GTO manga series. Kodansha Comics describes the story:

GTO: 14 Days in Shonan , is the sequel series taking place immediately after the events of the original series. After guiding the infamous Tokyo Kissho Academy through a crash-course of his unique brand of life-lessons, a battered and bruised Eikichi Onizuka takes a well-deserved trip to his hometown, a typically quiet surfers paradise called Shonan. Unfortunately, with child neglect and abuse becoming a global phenomenon the self-proclaimed GTO ( Great Teacher Onizuka ) quickly finds himself back in the saddle for what he hopes is a painless two-week long field trip with some teens in need. And while Onizuka's curriculum may not rely on the reading, writing and arithmetic that is common in most classrooms, he has more than a few good lessons in personal development, fisticuffs and fun to teach a new generation of troubled teens.

Fujisawa launched GTO: Paradise Lost , a spinoff of his GTO ( Great Teacher Onizuka ) manga, in Weekly Young Magazine in April 2014. Kodansha published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on November 5. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally in English. Crunchyroll previously offered the manga online, including the latest chapters as they came out in Japan, but the company ceased offering catalog chapters of the title in 2018.

Tokyopop and Vertical have published various GTO manga titles, including GTO: The Early Years , in North America. The original manga inspired a television anime, as well as several live-action adaptations. GTO: The Early Years inspired a new live-action series adaptation in February 2020.

