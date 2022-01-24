Magical Angel Creamy Mami and the Spoiled Princess Manga Ends with Volume 7

Manga creator Emi Mitsuki revealed on their Twitter account on January 19 that the Magical Angel Creamy Mami and the Spoiled Princess ( Mahō no Tenshi Creamy Mami Fukigen na Ohime-sama ) manga's seventh compiled book volume will be the final volume.

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in English, and describes the story:

Who can compete with a magical angel? After the sudden appearance of Creamy Mami, Parthenon Productions has all but forgotten about Ayase Megumi. But using her jealousy of and burgeoning rivalry with Mami, Megumi is ready to do what it takes to propel herself back into the limelight!

Mitsuki launched the spinoff of the Magical Angel Creamy Mami series on Coamix 's manga website Comic Tatan in December 2018. The manga's sixth compiled book volume shipped on January 20. Seven Seas published the manga's third volume in December 2021.