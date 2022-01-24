Obey Me! Gets Manga That Launches in Japanese, English

Manga runs in English on MangaPlaza service

NTT Solmare Corp announced on Monday that it has launched Obey Me! The Comic , a new manga based on the romance simulation mobile game Obey Me! – One Master to Rule Them All, on the trial page for its new MangaPlaza digital manga platform. The manga's release is part of MangaPlaza's pre-registration campaign, which runs until February 28. The manga's first two chapters launched in Japanese on the Comic CMOA website on Monday, and the series launched on Mag Garden Kansai's website on November 1.

The otome game centers on a human who is selected to become an exchange student at RAD, a school for demons. Awaiting the protagonist are seven demon brothers each with a unique personality. The game app by NTT Solmare Corporation is part of the overall Shall We Date? series of otome games.

The game inspired an anime that debuted with English subtitles on the official YouTube channel for the Obey Me! game app in July 2021. Funimation also streamed the anime, and it describes the story:

Based on the popular mobile game of the same name, the Obey Me! anime is a series of shorts depicting the lives of the brothers from the game. It's the perfect complement to the story you already know and love!

NTT Solmare Corp will launch MangaPlaza, a digital contents library for manga and Japanese publications in the United States, in spring 2022. MangaPlaza will offer titles from Kodansha and original titles that have yet to get English releases.

Readers can access 72 manga titles free of charge during the pre-registration campaign.

The MangaPlaza store will offer a monthly subscription model granting access to a library of 10,000 "content" (the press release did not specify if this content means 10,000 titles, chapters, or pages). MangaPlaza will also offer individual purchases of digital content. The content will include popular titles such as Attack on Titan , Tokyo Revengers , Chihayafuru , and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime . The service's library will span genres such as "action-adventure, romance, comedy, drama, sci-fi/fantasy, and LGBTQA+."

NTT Solmare Corp's eBook Division Manager Shinya Sumida stated in regards to the launch, “As a member of the contents industry, we have an important role to play in stopping the circulation of pirated content, with the launch of MangaPlaza, we hope to help bring about change within this industry.”

NTT Solmare is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation.

Sources: Press release, 4Gamer