Voice Actor Sōma Saitō Diagnosed With COVID-19

Talent agency 81 Produce announced on Monday that voice actor Sōma Saitō has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The agency stated Saitō developed a fever on Saturday night, and tested positive for the disease the next day. The agency added that Saitō is currently recovering at home after consulting with health care professionals.

81 Produce stated that it will follow the guidance of health care professionals to identify and contact any recent close contacts that Saitō may have had.

Saitō has voiced such characters as: Tadashi Yamaguchi ( Haikyu!! ), Ten Kujō ( IDOLiSH7 ), Hermes ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ), Yuno ( Black Clover ), Kai Ichinose ( Forest of Piano ), Hinata Aoi ( Ensemble Stars! ), Yukinojō Tachibana ( KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm ), William James Moriarty ( Moriarty the Patriot ), and Yamagi Gilmerton ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ), among many others.



