Golden Reel Awards Nominates Star Wars: Visions Anime Short 'The Duel' for Award
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) announced on Monday that it has nominated the animated short titled "The Duel" from Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Visions anthology of animated shorts for the "Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Series or Short" award at 69th annual Golden Reel Awards.
David W. Collins and Matthew Wood were the supervising sound editors for "The Duel." Collins was also the sound designer. Luke Dunn Gielmuda was the short's sound editor, and Jana Vance was the foley artist.
The short's cast and creators include (English voice/Japanese voice):
"The Duel" by Kamikaze Douga
- Brian Tee/Masaki Terasoma as Ronin
- Lucy Liu/Akeno Watanabe as Bandit Leader
- Jaden Waldman/Yuko Sanpei as Village Chief
Character Designer Takashi Okazaki (Afro Samurai, Batman Ninja)
Star Wars: Visions debuted on Disney+ on September 22.
Disney previously described the project as "several of the leading Japanese anime studios offering a fresh and diverse cultural perspective" in 10 shorts in 2021.
Sources: The Motion Picture Sound Editors' website, Deadline