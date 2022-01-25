Manga Creator Tsunezō Murotani Passes Away

Best known for historical, comedy manga

Manga service Manga Toshokan Z announced on Tuesday that manga creator Tsunezō Murotani passed away on November 22 last year. He was 87.

Murotani was best known for his history manga, but also drew comedy and horror manga. Murotani debuted with the Nihon Rekishi Manpo (Strolling Through Japanese History) manga in The Mainichi Shimbun newspaper's Mainichi Chūgakusei Shimbun supplement in 1953. The Kaminari Boy Pikkaribee television anime ran from 1967 to 1968, inspired by his Biribiri Beet manga. Similarly, his Doctor Tsururi manga also inspired the Fight Da!! Pyuta television anime in 1968.

Beginning in the 1970s, Murotani began penning the Gakken Manga series (pictured at right), numbering 15 books, focusing on Japanese history, world history, and historical characters.



Sources: Manga Toshokan Z, Oricon