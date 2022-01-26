Anime Scriptwriter Atsushi Maekawa, Artist Kōichi Shimahoshi Pen New Manga

Assassin's Labyrinth "assassin battle royale" manga launches on February 19

The March issue of Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine revealed on January 19 that writer Atsushi Maekawa and artist Kōichi Shimahoshi will launch a new manga titled Assassin's Labyrinth ~Koroshiya no Meikyū~ in the magazine's next issue on February 19. The "assassin's battle royale" manga's story begins when a gathering of unique assassins are locked inside the walls of an estate, and the curtain opens on a night of tragedy.

Maekawa has written scripts for numerous anime, including episodes of The Prince of Tennis , Ojamajo Doremi , Sisters of Wellber , Hunter × Hunter , Ultimate Otaku Teacher , and After School Dice Club .

Leiji Matsumoto and Shimahoshi launched the Captain Harlock: Dimensional Voyage ( Captain Harlock: Jigen Kōkai ) manga in Champion RED in 2014, and the manga's "first part" ended in January 2019 (thus far, there has been no second part to the manga). Akita Shoten published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in May 2019. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it published the 10th volume in December 2019.