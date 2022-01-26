The Day I Became a God Manga Ends

Manga launched in November 2020

ZEN's manga adaptation of The Day I Became a God ( Kami-sama ni Natta Hi ) — the third original anime from Key , Aniplex , and P.A. Works , ended on Tuesday.

ZEN launched the manga on the ComicWalker and Nico Nico Seiga websites in November 2020. The manga's first compiled book volume shipped in Japan in May 2021, and the second volume will launch on February 26.

The anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

A program streamed in July 2020 outlined the story:

One day during Yōta Narukami's last summer vacation of high school, a girl named Hina suddenly appears and proclaims herself "the All-Knowing God." Hina announces to the thoroughly confused Yōta, "The world will end in 30 days." Yōta then witnesses Hina's god-like powers of prophecy, convincing him that her powers are real. Hina's naive innocence belies her powers, and she decides to live at Yōta's home for some reason. Thus begins an eventful summer before the end of the world.

Jun Maeda was credited with the original work and as scriptwriter, and Yoshiyuki Asai (Charlotte, Fate/Apocrypha ) is directed the anime. Na-Ga returned from many other Visual Art's/ Key projects as the original character designer. P.A. Works animated the series.