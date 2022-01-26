Uchi no Danna ga Amachan de Manga Ends

3rd volume ships on March 9

The March issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine published the final chapter of Raizō's manga adaptation of Atsushi Kagurazaka 's Uchi no Danna ga Amachan de (My Husband is Amachan) novels on Wednesday. The manga's third compiled book volume will ship on March 9.

The manga takes place in Japan in the Edo period and follows a husband, who is a constable but also an "idiot," and his wife, who disguises herself as a man.

Raizō launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Sirius in March 2020. Kodansha published the manga's second volume in May 2021.

The first book in Kagurazaka's Uchi no Danna ga Amachan book series debuted in August 2018, and the 10th book shipped in May 2021.

Kagurazaka launched the Taishō Yakyū Musume . (Taishō-Era Baseball Girls.) novel series in 2007. The novels inspired an anime in 2009.