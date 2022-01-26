Viz Media Debuts 1st 8 Chapters of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean Manga Digitally

Company has not confirmed hardcover volume release for manga

Viz Media announced on Tuesday that it has added the first eight chapters of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean , the sixth part of Hirohiko Araki 's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga, digitally through its Shonen Jump service. The company's website and app both state a new chapter will be available in seven days.

Viz Media has not announced a hardcover volume release for the manga.

Viz Media started releasing the manga in 2005, but began rereleasing the series in hardcover in 2015. The company most recently released the second volume of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : Part 5 - Golden Wind in November 2021, and will release the third volume on February 1.

david production has produced television anime series for the first five parts of Araki's original manga. The company released the first part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean , the anime based on the sixth part, on Netflix on December 1. Crunchyroll streamed david production 's previous JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime as they aired.